'Fast Money' Picks: AT&T, CME Group, Dunkin Brands, UUP

On Tuesday's edition of CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said he wants to buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He thinks that it's going to be selling off assets and delivering on its dividend. He sees it as a defensive stock.

Brian Kelly thinks it would be a good idea to buy INVESCO DB USD /BULLISH FD (NYSE: UUP).

Steve Grasso said that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) is up 13 percent year-to-date. He sees the stock as security and safety.

Guy Adami would buy CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME).