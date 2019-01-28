Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wait Out Zillow's 'Transitional' Phase, Raymond James Says
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2019 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Wait Out Zillow's 'Transitional' Phase, Raymond James Says
Related Z
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019
The Street's Mixed Reaction To Zillow's Q3, One Analyst Says 'Game Over'
Solid Start To Earnings Season For Real Estate (Seeking Alpha)
Related
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Electronic Arts, Zillow And More

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) traded down 43 percent over the last six months, but one Street expert doesn’t expect the pressure to let up soon.

The Rating

Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson maintained a Market Perform rating on Zillow.

The Thesis

Zillow’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) faces near-term pressure from a tough housing market, reinvestment in payroll and technology, the expansion of Homes and the slow recovery of Premier Agent.

“We see risk to Premier Agent's 1H19 recovery, as existing home sales remain weak and it takes time to prove out ROI of phone versus email leads,” Patterson wrote in a note.

He cut his 2019 and 2020 EBITDA estimates by 9 percent and 4 percent, respectively, and expects execution pressure and the rough housing market to stunt earnings.

“Neither of these are short-term fixes, and we continue to see risk to Street 2019E and 2020E EBITDA,” Patterson wrote. “Until consensus resets and housing shows signs of stability, we continue to see shares range-bound.”

Raymond James assures improvements will follow after the Street resets estimates.

“The silver lining amid the near term noise is that traffic (via Google Trends) appears fine,” the analyst wrote. “Zillow is still the destination for real estate, and that will eventually be monetized.”

Regarding recent insider purchases, he suspects no impending cost cuts.

Price Action

At time of publication, Zillow Class C shares traded around $32.50.

Related Links:

Bank Of America: Zillow Falls On 'Concerns About Homes, Entry Into Originations'

Morgan Stanley: Zillow Offers Attractive Entry Point For A High-Quality Asset

Latest Ratings for Z

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnHold
Nov 2018Craig-HallumUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2018Standpoint ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for Z
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Justin Patterson Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (Z + ZG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Electronic Arts, Zillow And More
Guggenheim Stays Neutral On Zillow Group After 'Strong' November
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
USAPKeyBancUpgrades25.0
ZNGAKeyBancUpgrades5.0
BHPJefferiesUpgrades0.0
ATUJP MorganUpgrades23.0
FISVRBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

PulteGroup's Q4 Earnings Preview