Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America: Zillow Falls On 'Concerns About Homes, Entry Into Originations'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2018 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America: Zillow Falls On 'Concerns About Homes, Entry Into Originations'
Related Z
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2018
Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am (8/7/2018) (Seeking Alpha)
Related
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2018
Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am (8/7/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG)(NASDAQ: Z) posted relatively in-line second-quarter revenue that represents a 22-percent year-over-year increase. The stock nevertheless plunged 17 percent.

What Happened

By many accounts, Zillow’s quarterly report demonstrated encouraging growth. Unique traffic to its apps and websites struck an all-time monthly high, with visits increasing 14 percent year-over-year. The real estate platform's net loss shrunk significantly over the same period, and Zillow’s 13-cent bottom line beat a 9-cent consensus estimate.

At the same time, management cut 2018 guidance well below analysts’ estimates.

The firm separately announced an agreement to acquire Mortgage Lenders of America, which diversifies its offering with home loan origination.

Why It’s Important

The foray into mortgage origination builds on Zillow’s feature that provides quotes from third-party lenders.

“Owning a mortgage lender will allow Zillow Group to develop new tools and partnership opportunities, including for real estate brokers with existing in-house mortgage operations or mortgage affiliates,” the company said. 

The market seemed less than receptive to the plan. Bank of America Merrill Lynch attributed the stock decline to Zillow’s newer business lines and to “greater concerns about Homes, entry into originations and less optimism on IMT upside.”

Bank of America downgraded the firm from Buy to Neutral on delayed Homes ramping, missed rentals revenue and MLOA’s risk to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The sell-side firm lowered its price target for Zillow from $70 to $60.

“We do not see any fundamental problems for the business post-2Q earnings, but it appears that initiatives in Premier Agent, rentals and Homes will take longer to bear fruit, with considerable near-term headwinds to topline and margins,” the downgrade note said. 

What’s Next

The MLOA transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Class A Zillow shares were falling nearly 17 percent to $48.98 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley: Zillow Offers Attractive Entry Point For A High-Quality Asset

Analyst: Redfin An 'Attractive' Play In Disruption Of The $75B Real Estate Brokerage Industry

Photo courtesy of Zillow. 

Latest Ratings for Z

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
May 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for Z
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Price Target M&A Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (Z + ZG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2018
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2018
7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Preview For Zillow Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on Z
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday