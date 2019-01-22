Market Overview

Wells Fargo Expects BJ's Wholesale Stock Recovery To Continue

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 11:01am   Comments
While concerns around sluggish comps remain, a turnaround opportunity and defensive positioning make BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) “an attractive investment idea for 2019,” according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Analyst Edward Kelly upgraded BJ’s Wholesale from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $24 to $29.

The Thesis

Membership trends are likely to stay positive as BJ’s Wholesale makes further acquisitions and renewal rates rise due to the company’s internal initiatives, Kelly said in a Tuesday note. 

Comps could accelerate given the warehouse club's recent member gains, higher renewal rates, potential food price inflation and other company-specific merchandising initiative, the analyst said. Margins could expand, providing strategic flexibility, and BJ’s Wholesale can use its attractive free cash flow yield to reduce debt, he said. 

The company has so far been plagued by execution issues, Kelly said. Yet its business could improve under the company's new managemen, he said. 

A significant gap exists between BJ’s Wholesale and its peers in almost every key metric, and most of the company’s initiatives are still in their early stages, the analyst said.

Price Action

BJ’s Wholesale Club shares were trading higher by 3.86 percent at $25.55 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Posted-In: Edward J. Kelly Wells Fargo

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

