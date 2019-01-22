Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2019
Top Upgrades
- UBS upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Neutral to Buy. Palo Alto rose 1.8 percent to $206.98 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Nike shares rose 0.9 percent to $81.17 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Neutral to Buy. Under Armour shares rose 2.7 percent to $21.05 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) from Neutral to Buy. Cars.com shares rose 0.9 percent to $25.21 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) from Neutral to Overweight. Synovus Financial shares rose 1.43 percent to close at $35.48 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) from Market Perform to Outperform. BJ's Wholesale shares rose 0.5 percent to $24.73 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) from Neutral to Outperform. Iamgold shares fell 5.35 percent to close at $2.83 on Friday.
- Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) from Underperform to Neutral. TechnipFMC shares dropped 4 percent to $23.11 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) from Neutral to Buy. Intercontinental Exchange shares gained 1.11 percent to close at $75.63 on Friday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Cable One shares rose 2.11 percent to close at $850.58 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from Neutral to Sell. Gap shares fell 3.9 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. First Data shares rose 4.6 percent to close at $22.95 on Friday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Fortinet shares fell 1.5 percent to $69.43 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from Neutral to Sell. CRISPR Therapeutics shares fell 7.1 percent to $34.49 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) from Neutral to Underperform. First Horizon shares fell 1 percent to $14.25 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Buy to Hold. United States Steel shares fell 1.6 percent to $21.15 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Buy to Neutral. State Street shares rose 0.38 percent to close at $71.30 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Altria shares fell 2.7 percent to $47.01 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Prospect Capital shares dropped 1 percent to $6.69 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from Outperform to Market Perform. PVH shares rose 2.46 percent to close at $110.18 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Take-Two is set to $130. Take-Two closed at $108.26 on Friday.
- CLSA initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GHG) with a Buy rating. The price target for GreenTree Hospitality is set to $15.70. GreenTree Hospitality closed at $12.94 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Hold rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $100. Electronic Arts closed at $92.52 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) with a Overweight rating. Insys Therapeutics closed at $4.40 on Friday.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) with a Overweight rating. Constellation closed at $164.15 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mogu Inc - ADR (NYSE: MOGU) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Mogu is set to $16. Mogu closed at $15.95 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) with a Hold rating. The price target for Activision Blizzard is set to $54. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $48.65 on Friday.
