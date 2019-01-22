Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 9:46am   Comments
  • Cowen & Co. cut the price target for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from $142 to $119. PVH shares closed at $110.18 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) from $2.75 to $1. Teekay Offshore Partners shares closed at $1.40 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from $28 to $21. Crispr Therapeutics shares closed at $37.13 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $136 to $104. Tiffany shares closed at $89.82 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) from $16 to $8. Rev Group shares closed at $8.69 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital cut Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) price target from $90 to $78. Fortinet shares closed at $70.50 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo raised BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) price target from $26 to $29. BJs Wholesale shares closed at $24.60 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from $54 to $45. Altria shares closed at $48.31 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from $24 to $28. Under Armour shares closed at $20.49 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT) price target from $23 to $20. Huazhu shares closed at $34.93 on Friday.

