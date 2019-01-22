Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cable One's Strategic Positioning Is Underappreciated, KeyBanc Says In Upgrade

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Cable One's Strategic Positioning Is Underappreciated, KeyBanc Says In Upgrade
Related CABO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Earnings
Cable One +1.6% as KeyBanc boosts to Overweight (Seeking Alpha)

A strategic focus on broadband and commercial services has resulted in Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) posting adjusted EBITDA margins of around 47 percent and unlevered FCF margins of 27 percent, versus peer averages of around 39 percent and 23 percent, respectively, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The company’s adjusted EBITDA and unlevered FCF margins could trend toward 52 percent and 35 percent, respectively, over the next three years, the sell-side firm said in a Monday note. 

The Analyst

Analyst Brandon Nispel upgraded Cable One from Sector Weight to Overweight and set a $1,025 price target.

The Thesis

Cable One's Clearwave Communications acquisition is expected to generate $34.9 million in revenue and $23.7 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2019, Nispel said in a note. 

Although there is uncertainty surrounding Cable One's rebrand to Sparklight, Cable One has upside to the consensus estimates for 2019, the analyst said. 

Cable One has 800,000 customer relationships and is the seventh-largest U.S. cable provider. Given its smaller size, the company may become an acquisition target in a space where cable systems have received 11-12 times EBITDA multiples, Nispel said. This will offer downside valuation support, he said. 

The company has managed to accelerate growth by leveraging its existing platform to acquire rural cable operators, the analyst said. If the company continues this strategy, it should have a superior growth profile relative to peers, he said. 

5G is unlikely to be a threat for Cable One in the next several years given the company’s rural positioning, according to KeyBanc. 

Price Action

Cable One shares were trading more than 1-percent higher at $841.55 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Guggenheim: Wireless Carrier Spending On 5G A Bullish Signal For Tower Companies

Raymond James Flips The Channel On Cable One, Downgrades To Neutral

Latest Ratings for CABO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Nov 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngradesBuyHold
Sep 2018Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for CABO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brandon Nispel cable KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CABO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CABOKeyBancUpgrades1,025.0
PANWBMO CapitalUpgrades240.0
UAAGoldman SachsUpgrades28.0
FDCBarclaysDowngrades23.0
GPSGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

On The Right Track: The Railroad Industry Keeps Chugging Along