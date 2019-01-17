Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vans Momentum Isn't Slowing Down For VF Corp, According To Cowen
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 17, 2019 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Vans Momentum Isn't Slowing Down For VF Corp, According To Cowen
Related VFC
Nike Leads Dow After Rock-Solid Q2 Report: A Sell-Side Roundup
Cowen: Kohl's, Target, Tiffany Are Top Holiday Retail Picks
Skechers jumps on VF chatter (Seeking Alpha)

Consensus estimates remain conservative heading into VF Corp (NYSE: VFC)'s third-quarter report, according to a new analyst report.

The Analyst

Cowen analyst John Kernan maintains an Outperform rating on VF Corp and lowered his price target from $106 to $95.

The Thesis

In December, VF Corp announced Kontoor Brands, an independent publicly traded spin-off of its jeanswear business comprised of Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic brands.

Cowen says VF Corp’s valuation gap to Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) -- its closest large cap peer -- is now the widest it has been in two years, but a sum-of-the-parts analysis into the jeanswear spin-off suggests shares are undervalued and the risk-reward scenario is compelling.

Vans momentum doesn't appear to be slowing anytime soon either, with Kernan stating continued acceleration in the U.S. is likely offsetting any potential deceleration in European trends.

“We feel consensus is ultimately conservative through 2H:19 as Vans shows no deceleration in trend, The North Face accelerates, and DTC mix provides expansion of EBIT margin into the mid-teens in FY19, driven equally by continued gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage," Kernan wrote in the note.

Kernan also expects ongoing M&A activity from VF Corp as the company maintains a significant competitive advantages that includes manufacturing nearly 33 percent of its product in its owned factories.

Price Action

Shares of VF Corp were up 1.2 percent at $72.86 Thursday afternoon. The company is set to report its third-quarter report on Friday before the open.

Related Links:

Vans' Popularity Hits All-Time High Among Teens In Piper Jaffray Survey

VF Corp Acquisition Strategy Appears To Be Paying Off, Deutsche Bank Says

Photo by Pedro Ribeiro Simoes/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for VFC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2019Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Oct 2018WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VFC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cowen John Kernan Kontoor Brands LeeAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE + VFC)

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Barrick Gold, Exxon, Nike And More
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Delta Air, McDonald's, Netflix, Nokia, Tesla And More
Wall Street Remains Divided On Nike
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2019
Hope Abounds: Renewed Confidence On China Trade Talks Keeps Positive Tone Flowing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FOLDCitigroupUpgrades0.0
EMNMorgan StanleyUpgrades90.0
DERMRaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
ARMKBerenbergUpgrades0.0
PENNNomuraUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

BofA Gives Seal Of Approval To GE Divestitures, Stays Neutral On Stock

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Higher; Signet Jewelers Shares Plunge