Improving trends in wireless spending could boost other Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) segments like routing and optical, according to Raymond James.

The company has a diverse portfolio and stands to benefit from a “global backlash against Huawei,” the newly bullish sell-side firm said.

The Analyst

Analyst Simon Leopold upgraded Nokia from Market Perform to Outperform and set a $7.50 price target.

The Thesis

Nokia's routing, optical and mobility businesses are poised to benefit from the emerging 5G cycle and global wireless spending trends, Leopold said in the Tuesday upgrade note.

When the 4G spending cycle emerged, there was an increase in routing and optical spending in North America, the analyst said. This increase in spending is an indicator of a mobility cycle, he said.

Although it is difficult to estimate 5G prospects or wireless spending, Leopold said U.S. telecom spending could increase 3 percent in 2019. Checks suggest a shift in spending in favor of wireless-related projects, beginning with core network activity, he said.

A global anti-Huawei push presents an opportunity for Nokia, the analyst said. Even a 1-percent share gain by Nokia in radio access network, routing, optical and associated services could translate to $343.4 million, $200.3 million and $200.3 million opportunities, respectively, Leopold said.

Price Action

Nokia shares were up 1.83 percent at $6.14 at the time of publication Tuesday.

