Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2019 9:09am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from Neutral to Buy. Accenture rose 1.1 percent to $143.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) from Market Perform to Outperform. Nokia rose 0.5 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from In-Line to Outperform. State Street shares rose 1.25 percent to close at $64.99 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) from Neutral to Buy. Willis Towers Watson shares rose 0.74 percent to close at $151.61 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Hold to Buy. Oasis Petroleum shares rose 4.4 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Neutral to Overweight. Bloomin Brands shares fell 2.5 percent to $18.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Union Pacific shares rose 7.5 percent to $149.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Nordstrom shares rose 0.5 percent to $48.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from Neutral to Buy. Global Payments shares gained 1.6 percent to $106.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) from Perform to Outperform. Littelfuse shares rose 0.5 percent to $172.84 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from Buy to Hold. JPMorgan shares gained 0.4 percent to $101.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from Buy to Neutral. Mastercard shares fell 1.3 percent to $188.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from In-Line to Underperform. Franklin Resources shares fell 0.7 percent to $30.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hyatt shares dropped 0.4 percent to $67.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Moody's shares dropped 0.4 percent to $143.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) from Outperform to Market Perform. Honeywell shares fell 0.1 percent to $135.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from Buy to Hold. General Dynamics shares closed at $158.65 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) from Market Perform to Underperform. Frontier Communications shares fell 6.3 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Celanese shares rose 1.03 percent to close at $92.32 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from Buy to Neutral. Aon shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $144.23 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Barclays initiated coverage on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for First Solar is set to $63. First Solar shares closed at $45.79 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for AXA Equitable is set to $20. AXA Equitable closed at $17.40 on Monday.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) with an Overweight rating. CSX shares closed at $62.45 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) with a Sector Weight rating. Range Resources closed at $11.13 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Prudential Financial is set to $105. Prudential Financial shares closed at $85.00 on Monday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) with a Hold rating. Zillow shares closed at $30.85 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) with an Overweight rating. Kansas City Southern shares closed at $98.03 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Switch is set to $11. Switch closed at $7.48 on Monday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) with an Underweight rating. The price target for SunPower is set to $4. SunPower shares closed at $5.48 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aegion Corp (NASDAQ: AEGN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Aegion is set to $18. Aegion shares closed at $17.63 on Monday.

