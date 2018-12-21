Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: FedEx's '20/20/20' Narrative Is Gone

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2018 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: FedEx's '20/20/20' Narrative Is Gone
Related FDX
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Chris Verrone Gives His Technical Take On Amazon, FedEx And Microsoft
Air Transport Group Shareholders Have A Lot To Consider (Seeking Alpha)

Since 2017, many analysts have been bullish on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) on a "20/20/20" thesis -- $20 in EPS by fiscal 2020 that warrants a 20 times P/E multiple. Exiting FedEx's earnings report Tuesday, the "20/20/20" narrative is off the table, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Ravi Shanker maintains an Equal-weight rating on FedEx with a price target lowered from $230 to $156.

The Thesis

For FedEx's "20/20/20" narrative to play out, the company's Express unit needs to hit management's prior $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in operating income guidance, Shanker said in a note. But after management revised its outlook to the downside, investors will have a hard time estimating what FedEx's normalized EPS should be.

Meanwhile, the analyst said it appears the bear case scenario for FedEx is playing out, including heightened competition, a slowing macro environment, TNT integration problems. As such, it may be more appropriate to lower FedEx's price target given new uncertainty related to normalized earnings, Express targets, macro concerns and competition.

The research firm's revised $156 price target is based on 9.5 times 2020 EPS estimates, which marks a discount to the stock's historical multiple of 14.5 times but justified given the current uncertain environment. If management "restores clarity and confidence" to its earnings outlook and if the macro environment improves, a higher stock multiple would be warranted at that time.

Price Action

Shares of FedEx were trading lower by 1.8 percent at $156.88 Friday afternoon.

Related Links:

The Street's Reaction To FedEx's Q2 Earnings, Guidance

Credit Suisse: FedEx Concerns 'Valid,' But Selloff Creates Buying Opportunity

Latest Ratings for FDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Dec 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy
Dec 2018UBSMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: FedEx Express Morgan Stanley Ravi Shanker transportationAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Chris Verrone Gives His Technical Take On Amazon, FedEx And Microsoft
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Amazon Challenges FedEx, UPS With New Air Freight Hub
TNT Express Albatross Rears Its Head In FedEx's Rocky Q2 Results
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACNKeyBancMaintains173.0
ATUKeyBancMaintains27.0
GEFKeyBancMaintains31.0
SKYWImperial CapitalUpgrades63.0
CYBRDeutsche BankUpgrades85.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

When Larger Firms Walk Away From Partnerships With Smaller Ones: How Bad Is The Damage?