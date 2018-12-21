Morgan Stanley: FedEx's '20/20/20' Narrative Is Gone
Since 2017, many analysts have been bullish on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) on a "20/20/20" thesis -- $20 in EPS by fiscal 2020 that warrants a 20 times P/E multiple. Exiting FedEx's earnings report Tuesday, the "20/20/20" narrative is off the table, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Ravi Shanker maintains an Equal-weight rating on FedEx with a price target lowered from $230 to $156.
The Thesis
For FedEx's "20/20/20" narrative to play out, the company's Express unit needs to hit management's prior $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in operating income guidance, Shanker said in a note. But after management revised its outlook to the downside, investors will have a hard time estimating what FedEx's normalized EPS should be.
Meanwhile, the analyst said it appears the bear case scenario for FedEx is playing out, including heightened competition, a slowing macro environment, TNT integration problems. As such, it may be more appropriate to lower FedEx's price target given new uncertainty related to normalized earnings, Express targets, macro concerns and competition.
The research firm's revised $156 price target is based on 9.5 times 2020 EPS estimates, which marks a discount to the stock's historical multiple of 14.5 times but justified given the current uncertain environment. If management "restores clarity and confidence" to its earnings outlook and if the macro environment improves, a higher stock multiple would be warranted at that time.
Price Action
Shares of FedEx were trading lower by 1.8 percent at $156.88 Friday afternoon.
Related Links:
The Street's Reaction To FedEx's Q2 Earnings, Guidance
Credit Suisse: FedEx Concerns 'Valid,' But Selloff Creates Buying Opportunity
Latest Ratings for FDX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Dec 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Dec 2018
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for FDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: FedEx Express Morgan Stanley Ravi Shanker transportationAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.