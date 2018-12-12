Multiple concerning metrics impacting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are "valid," but the bullish case for the stock can is still justifiable, according to Credit Suisse.

The Analyst

Analyst Allison Landry maintains an Outperform rating on FedEx with a price target lowered from $307 to $263.

The Thesis

FedEx's outlook has diminished as of late due to signs of a slowdown in global economic growth, while the timing of the announcement of Express CEO David Cunningham's retirement comes in the middle of the peak shipping season, Landry said in a Wednesday note. (See her track record here.)

The more logical conclusion from recent woes is that investors can "kiss good-bye" the prior Express operating income guidance of $1.2 to $1.5 billion in 2020 and a path to $20 in EPS at the same time, the analyst said.

FedEx shares are now pricing in $16.20 in EPS in fiscal 2019 and $18.30 the next year, which implies a valuation of less than 12 times 2019 consensus estimates and 10.5 times 2020 estimates, Landry said. The recent drop in the stock and lower valuation creates a "tactical long opportunity" due to "relatively limited" further downside potential, she said.

Credit Suisse's revised $263 price target is based on the following:

A 2019 EPS estimate of $17.06.

A tax rate of 25.5 percent.

Mid-to-long-term EBIT growth of 4.5 percent per year.

A return on incremental invested capital of 40 percent.

A discounted rate/required return of 8.95 percent.

Price Action

FedEx shares were trading slightly higher at $189.69 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

FedEx's 'Messy' Start To Fiscal 2019 Pressures The Stock, Morgan Stanley Says After Q1 Print

Trying Out A Transportation ETF