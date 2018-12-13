Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akebia Poised To Become 'Renal Powerhouse' With Keryx Merger, Raymond James Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2018 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Akebia Poised To Become 'Renal Powerhouse' With Keryx Merger, Raymond James Says
Related AKBA
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mylan Recalls Blood Pressure Drug, Heat Biologics Offering, New Novelion CEO
Adial Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies among losers (Seeking Alpha)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) announced shareholder approval this week for its merger with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX).

The Analyst

Analyst Reni Benjamin of Raymond James maintains an Outperform rating on Akebia and raised the price target from $18 to $21.

The Thesis

The proposed merger of Akebia and Keryx has received approval from the shareholders of both companies.

The merger is accretive to Akebia and creates a “one-stop shop in the renal space,” Benjamin said in a note. (See his track record here.) 

The combined entity could generate revenues of around $202 million and $417 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively, the analyst said. Revenue could potentially reach close to $1 billion by 2026, he said. 

Hydroxia inducible factorprolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors have shown positive clinical data, and multiple Phase III trial readouts for vadadustat are expected over the next 24 months, Benjamin said. 

Akebia has a strong cash position and several partnerships in place, he said. 

The company may not require additional equity financing in the near future, with Auryxia sales and revenue from various partnerships likely offsetting expenses from the ongoing Phase III studies of vadadustat, according to Raymond James. 

Auryxia is expected to generate revenue of $108 million in 2018 and $160 million in 2019, and this may increase to $309 million by 2026, Benjamin said. The analyst Benjamin expects vadadustat to enter the market in the back half of 2021 and potentially generate revenue of $606 million in 2026.

Price Action

Akebia shares were down 2.8 percent at $8.69 at the close Thursday, while Kerx was down 2.04 percent at $3.36. 

Related Links: 

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vivus Extends Supply Deal With Sandoz, Applied Genetic Snaps Ties With Biogen

Mid-Day Market Update: Fred's Drops After Q3 Results; Adial Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge

 

Latest Ratings for AKBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Morgan StanleyReinstatesEqual-Weight
Aug 2018Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2017PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AKBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration M&A Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KERX + AKBA)

36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mylan Recalls Blood Pressure Drug, Heat Biologics Offering, New Novelion CEO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Denali's Positive Results, Novartis' Substance Abuse Therapy Launch, Medtronic Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinckrodt FDA Verdict, European Cheer For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Morphosys Clinches Licensing Deal
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SYBXChardan CapitalInitiates Coverage On20.0
GEJP MorganUpgrades6.0
FEYEMorgan StanleyDowngrades21.0
ADCJefferiesUpgrades70.0
HTAJefferiesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Trading On Disappointment In Regional Banks