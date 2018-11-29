Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: The Street Underestimates McDonald's Store Remodel Story

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2018 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: The Street Underestimates McDonald's Store Remodel Story
Related MCD
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Minutes
Stock Futures Sag, McDonald's Leads Dow Jones: This IPO Spikes (Investor's Business Daily)

Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) continues to invest in its business through store remodels and its "Experience of the Future" and the potential positive impact is underappreciated by the Street, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's John Glass upgraded McDonald's from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target lifted from $173 to $210.

The Thesis

McDonald's ongoing investments in store remodels is likely impacting U.S. same-store sales by more than the 50 basis points year-to-date management guided to, Glass said in a note. However, the "tipping point" where benefits from early remodels outweigh any near-term negative impact from closure times and sales recovery.

By the end of 2018, Glass said the company will likely complete 14,000 U.S. store remodels and the "point of maximum pressure" on comps will occur within the next two quarters and sales will likely sequentially improve after. Over the coming three years, McDonald's free cash flow growth is likely to accelerate from 2 percent in the past three years to a 13 percent compounded annual growth rate.

McDonald's is considered the sole "defensive restaurant stock" under Morgan Stanley's coverage given its history of outperforming the market during economic slowdowns, the analyst said. McDonald's also offers investors a "stabilizing, defensive counterbalance" in today's volatile market as the stock outperformed the market on average by 70 basis points when the S&P 1500 index was down for the week and the Volatility Index was higher.

Price Action

Shares of McDonald's were trading higher by 1.4 percent to $190.50 early Thursday morning.

Related Links:

Early Reactions To McDonald's Q3 Earnings Beat

'Positive Implications': Why McDonald's Canada's Performance Is Important For The US Business

Latest Ratings for MCD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Oct 2018JefferiesMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MCD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Experience Of The FutureAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Minutes
'Positive Implications': Why McDonald's Canada's Performance Is Important For The US Business
Why Apple Will Likely Remain Sole Member Of $1 Trillion Club For A While
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VLRSImperial CapitalDowngrades4.5
CHSRBC CapitalDowngrades4.5
CTREStifel NicolausUpgrades21.0
DKSJP MorganDowngrades41.0
EQGPCitigroupUpgrades19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Eurozone Inflation Preview: With Oil Down 30% And Inflation Decelerating, ECB Rate Hike Chances Fall