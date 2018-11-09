Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How The FDA May Be Overstepping Bounds With New E-Cigarette Policy
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2018 11:31am   Comments
Share:
How The FDA May Be Overstepping Bounds With New E-Cigarette Policy
Related MO
Tariffs, Drug Prices, Legislative Gridlock: What Economists Are Watching Following The Midterm Election
Here's What's At Stake For Your Investments In The 2018 Midterms
How To Retire With Safe And Quality High Yields (Seeking Alpha)
Related PM
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Ford, Home Depot And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
How To Retire With Safe And Quality High Yields (Seeking Alpha)

The Food and Drug Administration aims to extend Obama-era policies restricting e-cigarette sales to teen consumers.

As early as next week, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb will deliver a plan to:

  • Tighten age verification for online sales;
  • Advance a ban on menthol flavoring in combustible cigarettes; and
  • Ban flavored e-cigarette sales in gas stations and convenience stores.

The latter policy would exclude tobacco-, menthol- and mint-flavored products, according to The Washington Post.

Any such action would expand the concentrated efforts of cities and states to restrict sales in the name of youth health. The New York government announced earlier this week its intention to ban flavored e-cigarettes as early as 2019.

Overstepping?

The administration may see pushback, particularly on the restricted sale of certain flavored e-cigarettes. Height Capital Markets perceives no jurisdiction for the FDA to target distributors under the Tobacco Control Act.

“It appears illegal to us for FDA to use its so-called ‘enforcement discretion’ of premarket tobacco product applications (PMTA) as a means to pick and choose retail outlets for tobacco products,” analyst Stefanie Miller wrote in a note. “We think the agency might be able to exercise its authority to recall certain tobacco products to achieve this goal. No matter what, these actions are highly likely to face legal challenges and we think it is going to be a steep hurdle on the part of FDA to defend its actions under current law.”

Additionally, Miller doesn't expect the FDA to threaten the industry for combustible cigarettes.

“Our best guess is that the menthol issue will get some serious lip service but no new, meaningful regulatory activity,” Miller wrote. “The FDA currently has two pending advance notices of proposed rulemaking (ANPRMs) that could impact menthol cigarettes: one that explicitly targets these products and another that targets flavors of tobacco products more broadly. We think it is most likely Gottlieb will reference these ongoing efforts and possibly commit to redoubling work here, but we do not see a path forward in any reasonable timeline for FDA to ban menthol cigarettes.”

Related Links:

The Duel Over The JUUL: FDA Zeroes In On E-Cigarette Industry, Teen Use Concerns

How Much Of Big Tobacco's Sales Come From Vape Products?

Latest Ratings for MO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018ArgusMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Sep 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: E-CigarettesAnalyst Color News Health Care FDA Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTI + MO)

Tariffs, Drug Prices, Legislative Gridlock: What Economists Are Watching Following The Midterm Election
Here's What's At Stake For Your Investments In The 2018 Midterms
Aphria: The Latest Cannabis Company Set To Begin Trading On The NYSE
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2018
Q3 Earnings Preview For Altria Group
Bernstein Initiates On Tobacco Stocks: Philip Morris 'Leads The Way In The New Nicotine World'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SYNAKeyBancDowngrades0.0
AMNBKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades43.0
ARRSGoldman SachsUpgrades30.5
CADEKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades32.0
CNNEPiperJaffrayUpgrades25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Street Weighs In On Disney's Q4 Earnings, ESPN And Streaming Among Highlights