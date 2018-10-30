Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen's Bullish Thesis 'Unchanged' After AMD's Q3 Print
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2018 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
Cowen's Bullish Thesis 'Unchanged' After AMD's Q3 Print
Related AMD
Weakness In Nvidia's Gaming Segment Could Be A Passing Phase, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade
Sell-Side Guarded On Intel Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter: 'Cycle Risk A Deterrent'
They Are Not The Same: Why Nvidia Stands Heads And Shoulders Over AMD (Seeking Alpha)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares took a big hit in the aftermath of its quarterly results Wednesday, with the stock pulling back about 26 percent in three sessions.

Following the "noisy" Q3 and "disappointing" Q4 guidance, an analyst at Cowen spent time with AMD management and reexamined the sell-side firm's model for the stock, coming away with an intact long-term bullish.

The Analyst

Analyst Matthew Ramsay reiterated an Outperform rating on AMD shares and lowered the price target from $33 to $26.

The Thesis

Cowen's long-term bullish thesis on AMD is predicated on "much improved products, a new near -qual silicon manufacturing backstop with Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd (NYSE: TSM) and a customer base anxious for real competition within large duopoly markets," Ramsay said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

Near-term weakness in the GPU franchise is unlikely to impede AMD's push toward a mid-teens share of its target markets, significant earnings growth and margin expansion over the next six to eight quarters, the analyst said.

AMD CEO Lisa Su is confident in the 2019-20 timeline for the 7nm product, which is expected to show two times silicon density improvements and significantly better performance/watt for the breadth of AMD's CPU/GPU portfolio, Ramsay said. 

The chipmaker can deliver upside to its elevated gross margin expectations and FY2020 EPS estimate of 75 cents with consistent product execution across PC, GPU and server roadmaps, according to Cowen. Strong growth in the Ryzen desktop and notebook chips, EPYC server processors and Vega/Navi gaming and data center GPUs could help, the firm added.

The Price Action

Notwithstanding the earnings-induced pullback, AMD shares have gained about 64 percent year-to-date. The stock was up 0.24 percent at $16.89 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

AMD Vs. Intel: Where Do The Stocks Go From Here?

Baird Downgrades AMD: 'Expectations And Valuation Are High'

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018BairdMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Oct 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Oct 2018BarclaysUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cowen Matthew Ramsay semiconductorsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + TSM)

Weakness In Nvidia's Gaming Segment Could Be A Passing Phase, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade
Sell-Side Guarded On Intel Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter: 'Cycle Risk A Deterrent'
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Xilinx Surges After Upbeat Q2 Results; Advanced Micro Devices Shares Slide
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Up 1.5%; Align Technology Shares Drop After Downbeat Forecast
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WERNKeyBancUpgrades39.0
CSTMSociete GeneraleUpgrades12.1
ELVTJMP SecuritiesDowngrades0.0
ETFCRaymond JamesDowngrades64.0
HESBarclaysUpgrades66.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How The Market's Volatility Is Shaking Out In Leveraged ETFs