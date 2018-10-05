Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD Vs. Intel: Where Do The Stocks Go From Here?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2018 10:44am   Comments
Share:
AMD Vs. Intel: Where Do The Stocks Go From Here?
Related AMD
AMD's Stock Off To Rough October Start Following Best Quarter In Decades
Baird Downgrades AMD: 'Expectations And Valuation Are High'
AMD's Misery Is Intel's Fortune, Intel's Pain Is AMD's Gain (Seeking Alpha)
Related INTC
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Baker Hughes And Alcoa
AMD's Stock Off To Rough October Start Following Best Quarter In Decades
Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: Third Quarter Update (Seeking Alpha)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has outperformed Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) by nearly 30 percent since Sept. 12 on reports that Intel’s 10nm chip delays might not be as bad as feared, but one Wall Street analyst says AMD is still the stock to buy at this point.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya reiterated his Buy rating and $35 price target for AMD and his Neutral rating and $56 price target for Intel.

The Thesis

According to Arya, AMD still has a six- to nine-month advantage over Intel with its 7nm server chips.

“In our view, while INTC can slightly improve launch timing for next-gen 10nm-based PC processors (Cannon Lake), the launch of the more critical server parts (Ice Lake) are still unlikely before mid-2020 at-best, given the time constraints of the qualification/production process and quality controls required for mission-critical server parts,” Arya wrote in a Friday note.

AMD also has a potential positive catalyst ahead after announcing that CEO Lisa Su will headline the CES event in January, likely featuring the new 7nm server and GPU chips. Arya says that event could boost investor confidence in the new products.

Arya says AMD and Intel investors should get a good sense of when to expect 10nm server chips from Intel based on when the company gets its 10nm PC CPU products to market. Historically, server part production has lagged PC production by at least nine months, and Arya expects the PC products to hit the market in the second half of 2019.

Arya said any profit-taking in AMD following its upcoming earnings report could be an excellent buying opportunity.

Price Action

AMD traded around $28.07 per share Friday morning, while Intel traded around $47.57 per share.

Related Links:

AMD's Stock Off To Rough October Start Following Best Quarter In Decades

Intel Adding $1B To CapEx To Boost Production

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Oct 2018BarclaysMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight
Sep 2018Northland SecuritiesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AMD)

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Baker Hughes And Alcoa
AMD's Stock Off To Rough October Start Following Best Quarter In Decades
Goldman Selective On Semis: Bullish On Nvidia, Xilinx, Bearish On Intel, Texas Instruments
Baird Downgrades AMD: 'Expectations And Valuation Are High'
9 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Barclays Downgrades Intel, Says Chipmaker Faces 'Costly Battle' With AMD For Market Share
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Adds TIPS Fund To Bond ETF Lineup