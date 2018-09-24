Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leerink Upgrades Mednax On Margin Expansion, Share Gains And Valuation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2018 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
Related MD
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Leerink bullish on MEDNAX, shares up 2% (Seeking Alpha)

Mednax Inc (NYSE: MD) shares came under pressure Friday, dipping about 4 percent after Paul Singer's Elliott Associates declared a reduction in stake held in the company.

The Analyst

Leerink analyst Ana Gupte upgraded shares of Mednax from Market Perform to Outperform, citing margin turnaround, improvement in share gains at its neonatal segment and sell-off following the Elliott news, which she views as a buying opportunity. The analyst hiked the price target from $52 to $56.

The Thesis

Notwithstanding the "secularly tepid demand" for neonatal, Mednax is seeing outsized share gains, as MD-specific strategies are leading to volume growth in the low- to mid-single digits, Gupte said in a Monday note. The turnaround at anesthesia could drive about 120 basis point of margin expansion in 2019 and 2020, the analyst said.

Citing the anesthesia turnaround and neonatal volume growth, Gupte said her upwardly revised 2019 revenue and EBITDA estimates of $3,935 million and $654 million, respectively are above consensus. The 2020 revenue and EBITDA estimates of $4,273 million and $727 million, are also above consensus, she added.

The analyst said Mednax' Q3 guidance looks achievable. Free cash flow of $426 million, with a yield of 11 percent, is also attractive.

The Price Action

Along with Friday's sell-off, Mednax shares have shed about 15 percent year-to-date. At time of writing, the stock was up 2.8 percent to $46.89 Monday afternoon.

Related Links:

Where To Be With Health Care ETFs

5 Key Reasons To Invest In Mednax

Latest Ratings for MD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Leerink SwannUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Sep 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Aug 2018Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ana Gupte LeerinkAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

OPEC Rejects Trump's Call, The U.S.-China Trade War Escalates: 5 Things The Global Markets Are Talking About Today