Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Key Reasons To Invest In Mednax

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2017 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
5 Key Reasons To Invest In Mednax
Related MD
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2017
Analyst: Buy CRH Medical After An 'Overdone' Selloff
Stocks That Fell to Three-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. –5 (GuruFocus)

Giving five justifications for its analysis, KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD).

The rating on the shares goes from Sector Weight to Overweight, with the price target at $51.

1. Headwinds Expected To Normalize

Analyst Jason Gurda believes operating headwinds are likely to normalize over time. The headwinds that have been impacting the company include adverse payer mix shift in anesthesia, a lower than normal birth rate and wage inflation for anesthesia nurses, the analyst said.

Gurda believes the company, though unlikely to see an immediate improvement in these headwinds, could see these moderate over the next few quarters.

tipranks_360.png

2. Headwinds To Be Countered By Offsetting Factors

KeyBanc believes the company's recently announced restructuring of a few hospital contracts and the Medicaid rate increases it has lobbied could address the operating headwinds. The firm also noted that the company is making rapid strides in physician office productivity and reductions in corporate G&A. The expected savings from G&A reductions, according to the firm, could be a positive catalyst for the shares.

3. Strong Radiology Growth

The firm believes the company stands to generate strong growth in its third physician specialty, radiology, two years after acquiring the teleradiology business vRad.

"We believe MD's offering of on-site and offsite technology enabled radiology svs will be well received by physician groups and hospitals," the firm said.

See also: Looking For Amazon-Proof Stocks? Try Henry Schein

4. Inexpensive Valuation

The firm also noted that Mednax's shares have become relatively inexpensive, especially due to its 9-percent free cash flow yield.

5. Acquisition Target

KeyBanc believes there is a decent chance the company will be acquired over the next few years. The firm said its model showed that an LBO take-out price in the low to mid-$50s is reasonable. The firm also noted that private equity has previously shown a lot of interest in the sector.

To reflect the impact of the recent hurricanes, the firm said it is trimming its near-term estimates.

Related Link: A Sign Of Things To Come? Traders Are Betting On More Biotech Mergers

Latest Ratings for MD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Jun 2017Stephens & Co.UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Mar 2017BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Health Care Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA + MD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2017
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, Schlumberger And More
Pandora, Fitbit Celebrate New Exclusive Partnership By Dropping A Mixtape
TD Ameritrade's New Facebook Chat Bot Sprung From A Hackathon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MD
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.