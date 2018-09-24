Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2018
Top Upgrades
- DA Davidson upgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from Neutral to Buy. Avon Products shares rose 3.28 percent to $2.52 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from Neutral to Buy. Hartford Financial shares rose 0.30 percent to close at $50.92 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) from Underperform to Sector Perfor. United Natural Foods shares closed at $30.97 on Friday.
- Buckingham upgraded Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) from Neutral to Buy. Middleby shares rose 1.67 percent to $130.96 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Applied Genetic Tech shares climbed 17.1 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from Hold to Buy. Plains All American shares rose 1.49 percent to $25.20 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital upgraded KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) from Neutral to Buy. KVH Industries shares rose 1.63 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann upgraded MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) from Market Perform to Outperform. Mednax shares fell 4.06 percent to close at $45.60 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Market Perform to Underperform. Darden shares fell 1.41 percent to $111.30 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Outperform to Perform. Comcast shares fell 3.61 percent to $36.53 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Outperform to Neutral. PPG shares closed at $115.98 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bilibili shares fell 5.63 percent to $11.73 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Neutral to Negative. Nutanix shares fell 5.71 percent to $43.80 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) from Overweight to Neutral. Pinnacle Foods shares rose 0.36 percent to close at $67.07 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sprouts Farmers shares fell 2 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) from Market Perform to Underperform. Brinker shares fell 1.28 percent to close at $47.98 on Friday.
- RBC Capital downgraded K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) from Outperform to Sector Perform. K2M Group shares closed at $27.29 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Bernstein initiated Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Air Products is set to $202. Air Products shares closed at $170.61 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Idera Pharmaceuticals is set to $14. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $8.45 on Friday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AMD is set to $40. AMD shares closed at $31.02 on Friday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Praxair is set to $132. Praxair shares closed at $166.50 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Krystal Biotech is set to $32. Krystal Biotech shares closed at $16.88 on Friday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cohu is set to $30. Cohu shares closed at $21.75 on Friday.
