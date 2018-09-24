Casual Dining Stocks Struggle To Cook Up More Foot Traffic
The fourth quarter is shaping up to be a difficult one for casual dining stocks, and one Wall Street analyst issued a wave of downgrades Monday in response to the latest industry data.
The Analyst
BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik made the following rating and target changes:
- Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) downgraded from Outperform to Market perform, price target lowered from $28 to $21.
- Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $28 to $23.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $105 to $96.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $43 to $40.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $62 to $58.
The Thesis
Restaurant investors should prepare for a drop in same-store sales and foot traffic in Q4, according to Strelzik. He says the widening of the price gap between food-at-home options and food-away-from-home options is pressuring the restaurant business, and the trend will likely start impacting company financials in the second half of 2018.
“As a result, we are downgrading each of the casual dining stocks in our coverage one notch as decelerating same store sales trends likely will lead to multiple contraction from near-peak levels and earnings risk,” Strelzik wrote in a note.
Strelzik lowered his price targets for the group by 15 percent to 20 percent and said the headwinds in the casual dining business will be compounded by difficult comparisons from a year ago.
Price Action
Here’s a look at how the impacted stocks were trading on Monday:
- Texas Roadhouse fell 3.8 percent.
- Brinker fell 1.6 percent.
- Chuy’s fell 10 percent.
- Bloomin’ fell 1.6 percent.
Related Links:
Applebee's Parent Dine Brands Downgraded By Raymond James After 30% Rally
Stifel's Deep Dive Into The Restaurant Sector
Photo credit: Niceckhart/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for BLMN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|BMO Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Sep 2018
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Jul 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for BLMN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Andrew StrelzikAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.