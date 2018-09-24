Casual Dining Stocks Struggle To Cook Up More Foot Traffic

The fourth quarter is shaping up to be a difficult one for casual dining stocks, and one Wall Street analyst issued a wave of downgrades Monday in response to the latest industry data.

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik made the following rating and target changes:

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) downgraded from Outperform to Market perform, price target lowered from $28 to $21.

(NASDAQ: BLMN) downgraded from Outperform to Market perform, price target lowered from $28 to $21. Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $28 to $23.

(NASDAQ: CHUY) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $28 to $23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $105 to $96.

(NYSE: DRI) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $105 to $96. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $43 to $40.

(NYSE: EAT) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $43 to $40. Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $62 to $58.

The Thesis

Restaurant investors should prepare for a drop in same-store sales and foot traffic in Q4, according to Strelzik. He says the widening of the price gap between food-at-home options and food-away-from-home options is pressuring the restaurant business, and the trend will likely start impacting company financials in the second half of 2018.

“As a result, we are downgrading each of the casual dining stocks in our coverage one notch as decelerating same store sales trends likely will lead to multiple contraction from near-peak levels and earnings risk,” Strelzik wrote in a note.

Strelzik lowered his price targets for the group by 15 percent to 20 percent and said the headwinds in the casual dining business will be compounded by difficult comparisons from a year ago.

Price Action

Here’s a look at how the impacted stocks were trading on Monday:

Texas Roadhouse fell 3.8 percent.

Brinker fell 1.6 percent.

Chuy’s fell 10 percent.

Bloomin’ fell 1.6 percent.

Photo credit: Niceckhart/Wikimedia.