Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Casual Dining Stocks Struggle To Cook Up More Foot Traffic
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2018 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Casual Dining Stocks Struggle To Cook Up More Foot Traffic
Related BLMN
Goldman Takes A Bite Of Darden, Spits Out Bloomin' Brands, Wingstop
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2018
Related
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
61 Biggest Movers From Friday

The fourth quarter is shaping up to be a difficult one for casual dining stocks, and one Wall Street analyst issued a wave of downgrades Monday in response to the latest industry data.

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik made the following rating and target changes:

  • Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) downgraded from Outperform to Market perform, price target lowered from $28 to $21.
  • Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $28 to $23.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $105 to $96.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $43 to $40.
  • Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) downgraded from Market Perform to Underperform, price target lowered from $62 to $58.

The Thesis

Restaurant investors should prepare for a drop in same-store sales and foot traffic in Q4, according to Strelzik. He says the widening of the price gap between food-at-home options and food-away-from-home options is pressuring the restaurant business, and the trend will likely start impacting company financials in the second half of 2018.

“As a result, we are downgrading each of the casual dining stocks in our coverage one notch as decelerating same store sales trends likely will lead to multiple contraction from near-peak levels and earnings risk,” Strelzik wrote in a note.

Strelzik lowered his price targets for the group by 15 percent to 20 percent and said the headwinds in the casual dining business will be compounded by difficult comparisons from a year ago.

Price Action

Here’s a look at how the impacted stocks were trading on Monday:

  • Texas Roadhouse fell 3.8 percent.
  • Brinker fell 1.6 percent.
  • Chuy’s fell 10 percent.
  • Bloomin’ fell 1.6 percent.

Related Links:

Applebee's Parent Dine Brands Downgraded By Raymond James After 30% Rally

Stifel's Deep Dive Into The Restaurant Sector

Photo credit: Niceckhart/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for BLMN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Sep 2018Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral
Jul 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BLMN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew StrelzikAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHUY + BLMN)

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Goldman Takes A Bite Of Darden, Spits Out Bloomin' Brands, Wingstop
61 Biggest Movers From Friday
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BLMN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Goldman Analysts Enjoy Stay For GreenTree Hospitality Group