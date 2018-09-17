Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Lifts Teva Price Target, Says Execution Is Key For Migraine Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2018 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Lifts Teva Price Target, Says Execution Is Key For Migraine Drug
Related TEVA
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 50 Points; Select Income REIT Shares Spike Higher
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
House nixes drug prices in TV ads (Seeking Alpha)

FDA approval of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) ADR (NYSE: TEVA)'s migraine preventive medication Ajovy led Credit Suisse to raise its price target for the stock Monday. 

The Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Neutral rating on the shares of Teva and increased the price target from $23 to $26.

The Thesis

The FDA approval for Teva's Ajovy is an important potential growth driver, even as the company battles challenges it is facing with Copaxone, U.S. generics and its bloated debt load, Divan said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Credit Suisse moved up its launch timing estimate from the second half of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased the peak sales estimate due to the inclusion of quarterly dosing in the label.

As opposed to Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)-Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) combo's drug and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)'s pipeline candidate, Ajovy is also approved in quarterly dosing, the analyst said. Ajovy comes in a pre-filled syringe as opposed to the auto-injector setup of competitors, he said. 

Divan said he expects a positive stock reaction. Credit Suisse's new price target accounts for the recent approval of Teva's generic EpiPen and near-term currency headwinds, he said. 

The analyst said he is watching how Teva markets this important asset in the coming months before becoming constructive on the stock's longer-term outlook.

Credit Suisse nudged down its EPS estimate for 2018 from $2.79 to $2.78 and lifted estimates for 2019 and 2020 from $2.82 and $2.79, respectively, to $2.88 and $2.89.

The Price Action

Teva shares were trading up 2.58 percent to $23.44 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

New Class of Migraine Drug Creates Four-Way Pharma Development Race

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 16-22): Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs

Latest Ratings for TEVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018MizuhoMaintainsBuyBuy
Sep 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Sep 2018BTIG ResearchUpgradesSellNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TEVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Vamil DivanAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + LLY)

Teva's Preventive Migraine Treatment Approved By FDA
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 16-22): Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
The IPO Outlook For The Week: Eventbrite, Animal Health And Luxury Fashion
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Advaxis Posts Narrower Loss, Endocyte Announces $175M Offering, Leadership Transition At Insulet
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen-AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific Opens Wallet, Advaxis Offering
Jim Cramer Weighs In On CarMax, AbbVie And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TEVA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

SunTrust Continues To See Upside Potential In Netflix's Q3