Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canaccord Raises Apple Price Target Ahead Of iPhone Event
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2018 10:46am   Comments
Share:
Canaccord Raises Apple Price Target Ahead Of iPhone Event
Related AAPL
Tropical Storms And Trade Storms: Oil, Dollar Rise On Weekend Tumult
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
March To Freedom Fund: Adding Lockheed Martin (Seeking Alpha)

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors know September is a big month for the company. And one Wall Street analyst is even more optimistic about the stock headed into this year’s iPhone event.

The Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst T Michael Walkley reiterated his Buy rating and raised his price target from $220 to $250.

The Thesis

Walkley's latest checks on iPhone sales reveal the post-iPhone X market is stronger than anticipated. He said iPhone users continue to express high levels of satisfaction, and he predicts Apple will be able to grow its market share of the global premium smartphone market.

“Further, we believe Apple’s ecosystem will contribute to strong ongoing growth for services revenue, and we expect the higher margin services revenue growth to continue outpacing total company growth,” Walkley said in a note.

Many, including Walkley, expect Apple to unveil three new iPhone models at its Sept. 12 event. He estimates the global iPhone user base will eclipse 700 million in 2018 and will continue to drive iPhone upgrade sales and services revenue. Walkley estimates services revenue can grow in the double digits in the long-term, including 25 to 30 percent growth from the App Store. In addition, he said new revenue growth sources, such as streaming video, could help drive margin upside.

Canaccord Genuity raised its 2018 and 2019 EPS estimates from $11.71 and $13.59 to $11.77 and $13.61. The firm also initiated a fiscal 2020 EPS estimate of $15.30.

Price Action

Apple's stock traded around $227.83 Tuesday morning.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Steve Jobs Leaves Apple

6 Investing Lessons From Apple's $1 Trillion Climb

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
Aug 2018NomuraMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Canaccord Genuity iPhone iPhone XAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Tropical Storms And Trade Storms: Oil, Dollar Rise On Weekend Tumult
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Mike Khouw's Apple Options Trade
This Day In Market History: Vanguard Launches First Index Fund For US Retail Investors
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
What To Expect From Apple's Sept. 12 'Gather Round' Event
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Conn's Profit Tops Estimates