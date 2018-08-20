The Week Ahead: Alibaba, More Retail Earnings Take Center Stage
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning August 20. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Investor Events
Analyst IPO Quiet Period Expirations for: Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AQST), Berry Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: BRY), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG), Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), Tenable Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: TENB), Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NYSE: AMD) holding non-deal roadshow August 20-21
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- The TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Q2 premarket
- Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Q2 premarket
- J. Jill, Inc (NYSE: JILL) Q2 premarket
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Q4 premarket
- Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Q2 after hours
Investor Events
- Analyst IPO quiet period expires for: Endava (NYSE: DAVA), Summit Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: WISA), Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA)
Wednesday
Economics
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
- Chinese delegation in D.C. August 22-23 for low-level trade talks amid continuing trade war; BZ NOTE: U.S. is set to apply an additional $16B in tariffs on Chinese imports on the 23rd
- Minutes from the July/August Fed Reserve meeting at 2 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Q2 premarket
- Lowe’s Companies, Inc (NYSE: LOW) Q2 premarket
- Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) Q2 premarket
- L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB) Q2 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) has PDUFA date for Stannsoporfin; BZ NOTE: FDA AdCom meeting May 3 voted 3-21 against approval
IPOs
- Megalith Financial Acquisition (MFACU)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
- Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting begins, August 23-24, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak on August 24
Notable Earnings
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Q1 premarket
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) Q2 premarket
- VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) Q2 after hours
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Q3 after hours
- The Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) Q2 after hours
- Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) Q2 after hours
Investor Events
- Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) IPO lockup expires, with 365M shares to become eligible for trade
Friday
Economic
- U.S. new durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) Q2 premarket
- The Buckle, Inc (BKE) Q2 premarket
FDA/Biotech
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) has PDUFA date for INVELTYS
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has PDUFA date for PRALUENT
Investor Events
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) and Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) shareholders vote on their prospective merger
