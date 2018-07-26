Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Piper Jaffray Loses Comfort With Sleep Number

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2018 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Piper Jaffray Loses Comfort With Sleep Number
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2018
32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Sleep Number -9% after post-earnings downgrade (Seeking Alpha)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR)'s second-quarter earnings may have fallen in-line with the consensus, but the company's sluggish sales growth and escalating competition are concerning, according to Piper Jaffray. 

The Analyst

Analyst Peter Keith downgraded Sleep Number from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the firm’s price target from $41 to $33.

The Thesis

While Q2 earnings were in-line, they were "relatively disappointing," Keith said. 

“Despite a revolutionary product line refresh, sales trends remain surprisingly sluggish”, the analyst said.

Unimpressive sales growth could be the result of increasing competition from low-price import mattresses, Keith said. 

“While SNBR deserves credit for being highly innovative and differentiated, its smart bed technology does not seem be broadening its consumer funnel in a meaningful way." 

This sales growth trend — driven by a competitive industry backdrop — has raised concerns over guidance going forward, making Sleep Number's 2019 EPS target of $2.75 “increasingly unlikely," the analyst said. 

Piper Jaffray lowered its 2019 EPS estimate from $2.44 to $2.19.

Price Action

Sleep Number shares were trading down 4.42 percent to $29.61 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

Tempur Sealy Benefits From Mattress Firm's Woes, Wedbush Says

Wedbush Finds Mattress Maker Purple Innovation's Valuation, Rapid Growth A Good Fit

Photo courtesy of Sleep Number. 

Latest Ratings for SNBR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy
Jul 2018PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Apr 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SNBR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Peter Keith Piper JaffrayAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNBR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SNBR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.