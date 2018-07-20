Baird Downgrades Express Scripts On Industry Instability
Regulatory uncertainty is rising too high for Baird Equity Research to remain bullish on Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX).
The Rating
Analyst Eric Coldwell downgraded Express Scripts to Neutral with an $81 price target.
The Thesis
Previously, Express Scripts’ improving new business trends, its consistency in core profit and loss statements and a better sentiment for pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) made for an attractive near-term risk-reward profile.
Now, however, Coldwell considers upside dependent on a successful sale to CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI). The deal is seen to have favorable odds, but the risk of downside has “significantly increased.”
“PBMs have been under heavy political attack in recent weeks and the stand-alone trajectory is almost impossible to model right now,” Coldwell wrote in a note.
The risk is primarily in recent advancement of plans for rebate-model reform.
“[It] could be material to ESRX profit model and makes long-term stand-alone modeling almost impossible right now,” Coldwell wrote.
Price Action
At time of publication, shares were trading up marginally around $77.
Latest Ratings for ESRX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|May 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2018
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
