Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Downgrades Signature Bank: 'We Would Lock In Losses And Trim Exposure'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2018 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Downgrades Signature Bank: 'We Would Lock In Losses And Trim Exposure'
Related SBNY
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2018
Signature Bank declares $0.56 dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) reported a sharp increase in earnings Thursday in its second-quarter report, helped by a decrease in the provision for loan losses, with most of it tied to the New York City taxi medallion portfolio.

The Analyst

JPMorgan analyst Steven Alexopoulos downgraded shares of Signature Bank from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $150 to $130.

The Thesis

The credit challenge arising out of the taxi medallion portfolio is now behind Signature Bank, but net interest margin pressure is likely to keep a lid on the shares, Alexopoulos said in a Friday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The analyst projects another re-rating in shares as the commercial real estate lending environment turns irrational. The company is likely to see intensified volatility in its return from deposits, as over 50 percent of deposits are parked in money market accounts, Alexopoulos said. 

The spread between two-year and 10-year notes is in the tightest range in over a decade and is likely to become even flatter over the next few months, the analyst said.

Net interest margin pressure at Signature Bank is likely to get worse before it gets better, Alexopoulos said. Another noteworthy risk is the intensifying competition for CRE lending, he said. 

"Although SBNY shares might appear 'cheap' on the surface, given the prospects that this former 'beat-and-raise' story now becomes more of a 'miss-and-lower' name, we would lock in losses and trim exposure." 

JPMorgan no longer sees the roadmap for company outperforming its peers, Alexopoulos said. The firm lowered its EPS estimates for 2018-2020. 

The Price Action

Signature Bank shares have shed about 14 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

Banks And Credit Unions Working With Cannabis Business In The U.S.

Another Leveraged Bank ETF With Upcoming Earnings Opportunities

Latest Ratings for SBNY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jul 2018JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Jul 2018WedbushMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SBNY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: JPMorgan Steven AlexopoulosAnalyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBNY)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SBNY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.