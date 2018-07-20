Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from Neutral to Buy. Entergy shares rose 0.75 percent to $81.61 in pre-market trading.
- DZ Bank upgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from Hold to Buy. American Express shares fell 0.17 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) from Neutral to Buy. Anixter shares rose 2.58 percent to $67.70 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) from Sell to Neutral. Duke Energy shares rose 0.55 percent to $81.65 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Beacon Roofing shares rose 3.12 percent to close at $42.29 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital upgraded RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) from Underperform to Sector Perform. RLI shares rose 1.41 percent to close at $70.29 on Thursday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) from Market Perform to Outperform. East West Bancorp shares fell 2.12 percent to close at $65.43 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) from Buy to Neutral. Public Service Enterprise shares rose 0.81 percent to close at $52.17 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Overweight to Neutral. Signature Bank shares fell 5.24 percent to close at $118.71 on Thursday.
- Baird downgraded Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Outperform to Neutral. Citrix shares fell 0.94 percent to close at $109.69 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) from Neutral to Underperform. Yum China shares fell 3.07 percent to $34.89 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Buy to Neutral. Twenty-First Century Fox shares fell 0.06 percent to close at $46.65 on Thursday.
- Raymond James downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Ericsson shares fell 0.36 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) from Positive to Neutral. Skechers shares fell 26.92 percent to $24.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) from Outperform to Neutral. Six Flags shares rose 1.70 percent to close at $71.01 on Tuesday.
- Williams Capital downgraded Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from Buy to Hold. Energen shares rose 0.78 percent to close at $74.87 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Philip Morris shares fell 0.73 percent to $80.31 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viking Therapeutics is set to $14. Viking Therapeutics shares closed at $10.31 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Semtech is set to $60. Semtech closed at $50.80 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ra Pharmaceuticals is set to $20. Ra Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $10.94 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axon Enterprise is set to $80. Axon Enterprise shares closed at $73.07 on Thursday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals is set to $26. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.02 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ituran Location and Control is set to $35. Ituran Location and Control shares closed at $29.85 on Thursday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yatra Online is set to $9. Yatra Online shares closed at $6.21 on Thursday
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gran Tierra Energy is set to $5.50. Gran Tierra Energy closed at $3.43 on Thursday.
