Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ascendis Will Rise Higher On 'Game-Changing' TransCon Technology, Stifel Says In Bullish Initiation
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2018 10:21am   Comments
Share:
Ascendis Will Rise Higher On 'Game-Changing' TransCon Technology, Stifel Says In Bullish Initiation
Related ASND
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2018
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Clinical Hold For Crispr, Gilead Study Meets Endpoint, Akers Gets Grace Time

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) shares are up 180 percent year-over-year, but one analyst thinks the Street hasn’t been generous enough.

The Analyst 

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Adam Walsh initiated coverage on Ascendis with a Buy rating and $85 price target.

The Thesis

By Walsh’s assessment, the Street has been blinded by underwhelming sales of Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG)’s Natpara and now underestimates the peak potential for Ascendis’ competitor, TransCon PTH. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“We think lagging Natpara sales are more due to idiosyncratic deficiencies of the drug itself — shortcomings reflected in the label and well-understood by prescribing physicians,” Walsh said in a Tuesday note. “We believe TC-PTH may fix these shortcomings as evidenced by recent encouraging P1 data that confirmed the optimal profile of a true hormone replacement therapy.”

Stifel expects fourth-quarter data for TransCon CNP to affirm the drug’s prospects and sees TransCon growth hormone presenting positive Phase 3 results in the first quarter of 2019 — an occasion that could boost shares 60 percent, the analyst said. 

After that, Ascendis is expected to expand its focus from the $1-billion endocrine rare disease market toward other lucrative indications.

“We view the company's proprietary TransCon technology as game-changing in its potential to fix the pharmacokinetic and related clinical shortcomings of both currently approved blockbuster drugs as well as others in development."

Price Action

Ascendis Pharma shares were rallying 4.67 percent to $68.97 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Evercore ISI Says Bluebird Bio Has Path To Commercialization, Madrigal Pharma Outpaced By Mid-Cap Alternatives

Achaogen In The Spotlight Ahead of FDA Verdict On Plazomicin

Latest Ratings for ASND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Stifel NicolausInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jan 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ASND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam Walsh Stifel NicolausAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHPG + ASND)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2018
Caladrius Shares Extend Rally After FDA Grants Special Status To Cell Therapy
Galmed Shares More Than Double As It Hits Bullseye With Fatty Liver Candidate
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Clinical Hold For Crispr, Gilead Study Meets Endpoint, Akers Gets Grace Time
Allergan Looks To Sell Women's Health, Infectious Disease Businesses
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ASND
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.