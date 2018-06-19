Any Permian Fall-Off For Helmerich & Payne Is Shallow, Jefferies Says In Upgrade
Investor pessimism on oil & gas well drilling company Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is unfounded, according to an analyst at Jefferies.
The Analyst
Analyst Brad Handler upgraded Helmerich & Payne from Hold to Buy following a 13-percent pullback in the past month. The analyst upped his price target from $72 to $80.
The Thesis
Since mid-May, shares of land drillers are down 21 percent, as investors fret over potential Permian activity decline and the recent oil weakness, Handler said in a Tuesday note.
- The analyst believes any Permian fall-off to be shallow and limited to the second half of the year. The modest hit the analyst is foreseeing is based on five factors, namely:
- Permian takeaway capacity growth expected by 2H19
- Higher WTI oil price
- A sold-out super-spec rig market
- A small proportion of a well cost coming from drilling
- Below-peer average Private operator exposure in the Permian
The analyst noted that U.S. land drilling fundamentals remain strong, while he expects upside to its forward-year estimates for Helmerich & Payne from pricing/margin.
There is unlikely to be risk to dividend, given the company's willingness to raise its net debt-to-cap ratio.
"…..HP retains best-in-class exposure to a super-spec rig market that should tighten further and allow for strong FCF inflection through the next 24 months," Handler said. Additionally, Jefferies said Helmerich & Payne's valuation is reasonable relative to "high-quality" oilfield services peers.
The Price Action
Reacting to the upgrade, shares ignored a weak start and rallied higher in early trading. The stock was up 1.25 percent to $64.67 at time of writing.
Latest Ratings for HP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Apr 2018
|B. Riley FBR
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Apr 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for HP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
