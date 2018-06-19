Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Hold to Buy. Verizon shares rose 0.55 percent to $47.72 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from Hold to Buy. Intuit shares rose 0.40 percent to $210.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Hold to Buy. Helmerich & Payne shares rose 1.04 percent to close at $63.87 on Monday.
- TD Securities upgraded Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) from Hold to Buy. Baytex Energy shares rose 0.88 percent to $3.43 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Underperform to Neutral. First Solar shares fell 0.35 percent to $51.65 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from Neutral to Positive. Accenture shares fell 0.37 percent to close at $162.88 on Monday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group upgraded bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) from In-Line to Outperform. bluebird bio shares rose 1.13 percent to $178.65 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Neutral to Overweight. BOK Financial shares fell 5.74 percent to close at $96.06 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from Buy to Neutral. Mattel shares fell 1.91 percent to $17.44 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) from Neutral to Underperform. Commercial Metals shares fell 1.74 percent to $23.66 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) from Buy to Hold. Dr Pepper Snapple shares rose 0.25 percent to close at $121.80 on Monday.
- Raymond James downgraded Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Red Hat shares fell 1.86 percent to $173.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) from Neutral to Underperform. PagSeguro Digital shares fell 10.53 percent to $28.80 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) from Buy to Neutral. Helius Medical Tech shares fell 1.15 percent to close at $12.87 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) from Outperform to In-Line. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.07 percent to close at $306.37 on Monday.
- Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) from Buy to Hold. Sirius XM shares fell 1.57 percent to $7.52 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Buy to Neutral. F5 Networks shares rose 0.20 percent to $181.65 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) from Buy to Neutral. Barclays shares fell 2.04 percent to $10.34 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ulta Beauty is set to $303. Ulta Beauty closed at $247.26 on Monday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) with a Buy rating. The price target for GreenSky is set to $28. GreenSky closed at $24.43 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ingersoll-Rand is set to $111. Ingersoll-Rand shares closed at $92.02 on Monday.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) with a Buy rating. The price target for iClick Interactive Asia is set to $14. iClick Interactive Asia shares closed at $7.29 on Monday.
- Analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Iterum Therapeutics is set to $18. Iterum Therapeutics shares closed at $12.00 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cision is set to $20. Cision shares closed at $15.18 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcadia Biosciences is set to $20. Arcadia Biosciences shares closed at $8.16 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Codexis is set to $18. Codexis closed at $15.45 on Monday.
- Instinet initiated coverage on Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ally Financial is set to $28. Ally Financial shares closed at $26.38 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.