Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Downgrades KMG Chemicals On Valuation, Says 'The Future Is Not Without Some Uncertainty'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2018 10:58am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Downgrades KMG Chemicals On Valuation, Says 'The Future Is Not Without Some Uncertainty'
Related KMG
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: AT&T-Time Warner Ruling, Fed Meeting, Weight Watchers And More
US Market Indexes Continue Gains on Tuesday (GuruFocus)

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG), a global supplier of specialty chemicals and performance products, have gained around 50 percent since late November 2017, which led KeyBanc Capital Markets to downgrade the stock. 

The Analyst

Analyst Michael Sison downgraded KMG Chemicals from Overweight to Sector Weight with no assigned price target.

The Thesis

KMG Chemicals' earnings report Monday sent shares above Sison's prior $75 price target, and the equity is now trading at a fair valuation, the analyst said in the downgrade note. KMG Chemicals' multiple of 12x on 2019E EV/EBITDA represents a premium to the average peer group multiple of 10x, the analyst said. (See Sison's track record here.)

The stock's strong performance since the analyst initiated coverage in November is warranted, as the company succeeded in transforming to a "higher-quality chemical company," Sison said. Looking forward, the competitive landscape has intensified and the electronic chemicals business faces tougher year-over-year comparisons with MSI growth decelerating, the analyst said.

KMG Chemicals will likely maintain its above-average market growth and continue showing margin improvements, but the "future is not without some uncertainty, Sison said. 

Price Action

Shares of KMG Chemicals were trading lower by 0.62 percent at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

7 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2018

Latest Ratings for KMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Jan 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2017KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chemical Stocks chemicals KeyBanc Capital Markets Michael SisonAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: AT&T-Time Warner Ruling, Fed Meeting, Weight Watchers And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up, All Eyes On Fed Decision
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KMG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.