7 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $458.38 million before the opening bell. Korn/Ferry shares rose 0.97 percent to $57.08 in after-hours trading.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) announced plans to acquire Sunpower’s Microinverter business for $25 million and 7.5 million shares of common stock. Enphase Energy shares jumped 31.11 percent to $5.90 in the after-hours trading session.

H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.25 per share. H & R Block shares dipped 18.45 percent to $24.14 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $794.05 million in the latest quarter. Tailored Brands will release earnings after the markets close. Tailored Brands shares rose 0.29 percent to $34.50 in after-hours trading.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects the third quarter to remain its smallest sales and earnings quarter due to seasonality, but said it expects ‘meaningful direct to consumer growth’ in the fourth quarter. Oxford Industries shares dropped 6.39 percent to $86.60 in the after-hours trading session.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the Justice Department Tuesday to confirm that AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)'s $85 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) does not violate antitrust laws. Time Warner shares gained 4.49 percent to $100.54 in the after-hours trading session, while AT&T shares fell 2.79 percent to $33.39 in after-hours trading.