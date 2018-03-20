Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Loop Capital: CACI International Shares Are Attractive With Or Without CSRA Deal
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 20, 2018 2:52pm   Comments
Share:
Loop Capital: CACI International Shares Are Attractive With Or Without CSRA Deal
Related CACI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2018
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
CACI International +3.1% as Raymond James goes to Strong Buy (Seeking Alpha)

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE: CACI) announced a $44-per-share cash and stock offer for CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA), trumping the $40.75-per-share all-cash deal the latter agreed to with General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) in February.

The Analyst

Loop Capital Markets analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on CACI and upped the price target from $170 to $172.

CACI was also upgraded Tuesday by Raymond James from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target lifted from $159 to $175. 

The Thesis

CACI shares look more attractive now relative to last week, given Monday's 7.5-percent pullback and an intraquarter increase to the company's 2018 earnings guidance.

Although Vafi said he's unsure whether the CACI offer is appealing enough for CSRA to reconsider its agreement with General Dynamics, the analyst said he views a CACI-CSRA tie up favorably, as the combination will create "an industry pure-play powerhouse."

The deal makes sense for CSRA shareholders long-term, Vafi said. 

As part of General Dynamics, CSRA would be materially diluted by the former's revenue mix, the analyst said.

Even without CSRA, the analyst said CACI shares could rebound quickly, given the industry's tailwinds and the modest guidance increase announced Monday.

For CACI, Loop Capital expects a slow rebound in organic revenue performance.

"Nevertheless we think that a combination of boosts to EPS and cash flow from tax reform, combined with continued EPS beats, provide enough for now to take CACI shares higher." 

The Price Action

CACI shares are up about 18 percent over the past year.

The shares were rallying 4.77 percent to $152.55 at the time of publication Tuesday afternoon. 

Related Links:

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lockheed Martin, DowDuPont And More

Defense Is Facing An Air Pocket In 2018; BofA Downgrades Oshkosh

Latest Ratings for CACI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Raymond JamesUpgradesOutperformStrong Buy
Feb 2018Maxim GroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CACI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Joseph VafiAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Reiteration M&A Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CACI + CSRA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2018
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; NASDAQ Futures Tumble Over 2%
8 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CACI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.