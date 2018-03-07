Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lockheed Martin, DowDuPont And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2018 7:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't buy Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) in the current market environment. He would rather own Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Cramer thinks Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is the right stock to buy on the news of Gary Cohn's departure. He would let the stock come down and then he would pull the trigger.

Instead of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG), Cramer would buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX).

Cramer likes Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) very much.

The dividend yield in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) seems too high and risky for Cramer. He needs to do more research.

Cramer doesn't like the motion picture movie theater business and he wouldn't buy AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX).

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) is going to get hammered on Wednesday because of Cohn's resignation, said Cramer. He would be a buyer after the sell-off.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

