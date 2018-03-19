Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deutsche Bank Revisits Machinery Group After Tariffs, Macro Shifts
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2018 3:28pm   Comments
Share:
Deutsche Bank Revisits Machinery Group After Tariffs, Macro Shifts
Related OSK
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2018
12 Stocks At Risk Of Rising Steel Costs
Related CMI
Morgan Stanley Overweight On WABCO, Deere, Caterpillar, United Rentals Among Machinery Stocks
12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2018

The Trump administration recently announced  Section 232 Proclamation on imports, imposing a 25-percent duty on steel and a 10-percent tariff on aluminum imports. Against this backdrop and a number of other macro shifts on the back of global political news, Deutsche Bank revisited its thesis on the machinery group.

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase made the following rating and price target changes for machinery stocks in the firm's coverage group:

  • Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) was upgraded from Hold to Buy with the price target raised from $90 to $99.
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) was upgraded from Sell to Hold with the price target Increased from $158 to $164.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) was downgraded from Hold to Sell with the price target lowered from $69 to $62.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) was maintained at Hold with a price target lowered from $48 to $45.
  • Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) was maintained at Hold with a price target reduced from $36 to $32.

The Thesis

The 3-percent drop in the machinery group over the past month versus a 2-percent gain for the S&P 500 Index makes sense given the substantial steel content in heavy machinery, DeBlase said in a Monday note.

The analyst — though expecting potential retribution in the form of trade war — said the recent dramatic stock price movements within Deutsche Bank's coverage universe are not fully reflective of near-to-medium-term risk in all cases.

The 11-percent and 6-percent price target reductions, respectively, for Manitowoc and Terex reflect greater price/cost risk for the crane industry, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

The one-year/year-to-date price moves of the stocks are as follows:

  • Oshkosh: 11.97 percent/a loss of 13.5 percent. 
  • Cummins: 3.15 percent/a loss of 9.78 percent. 
  • PACCAR: a loss of 5.06 percent/a loss of 7.19 percent. 
  • Terex: 22.89 percent/a loss of 20.6 percent. 
  • Manitowoc: 15.66 percent/a loss of 27.3 percent. 

Related Links:

Buy The Dip In PACCAR, Says Longbow Research

Morgan Stanley Overweight On WABCO, Deere, Caterpillar, United Rentals Among Machinery Stocks

Latest Ratings for OSK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2018BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for OSK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Politics Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMI + MTW)

Morgan Stanley Overweight On WABCO, Deere, Caterpillar, United Rentals Among Machinery Stocks
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Albemarle, Square And More
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2018
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Manitowoc Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on OSK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.