Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Dr Pepper Snapple shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $117.60 on Friday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) from Hold to Buy. Oshkosh rose 0.86 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group upgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) from Hold to Buy. SELLAS Life Sciences shares fell 1.44 percent to close at $4.79 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.62 percent to close at $154.09 on Friday.
- UBS upgraded Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Neutral to Buy. Equity Residential shares rose 0.85 percent to close at $60.23 on Friday.
- BMO Capital upgraded US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) from Market Perform to Outperform. US Foods shares rose 2.33 percent to close at $34.29 on Friday.
- B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) from Neutral to Buy. National CineMedia shares rose 1.42 percent to close at $5.72 on Friday.
- Jefferies upgraded AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) from Hold to Buy. Astrazeneca shares rose 0.58 percent to $34.79 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research upgraded WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) from Hold to Buy. WPP shares fell 0.06 percent to close at $81.14 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Amedisys shares closed at $62.73 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Hold to Sell. PACCAR shares fell 2.32 percent to $66.17 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Zoetis shares fell 1.88 percent to $83.01 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) from Hold to Sell. Arista shares fell 4.67 percent to $280.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at UBS downgraded XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) from Buy to Neutral. XL shares fell 0.14 percent to $55.25 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) from Buy to Hold. BlackLine shares rose 1.76 percent to close at $40.40 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Akcea Therapeutics shares fell 1.47 percent to $30.75 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from Neutral to Underweight. Novavax shares fell 3.7 percent to $2.08 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) from Buy to Hold. GrubHub shares fell 2.11 percent to $108.20 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Fortinet shares fell 2.06 percent to $52.89 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point downgraded Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) from Buy to Neutral. Acushnet shares fell 2.91 percent to close at $23.39 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) with a Sell rating. The price target for Fastenal is set to $49. Fastenal shares closed at $58.36 on Friday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $22. Stitch Fix shares closed at $20.40 on Friday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVON) with an Outperform rating. ConvergeOne shares closed at $8.65 on Friday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) with an Outperform rating. Zymeworks shares closed at $11.86 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for II-VI is set to $56. II-VI shares closed at $44.30 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Synlogic is set to $20. Synlogic closed at $9.81 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals is set to $13. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $6.81 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for MSC Industrial Direct is set to $107. MSC Industrial Direct shares closed at $95.63 on Friday.
