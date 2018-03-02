Leverage, Weak Guidance Could Put Pressure On Whitestone Dividends, Analyst Says
High leverage and weak 2018 guidance could put pressure on Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR)’s dividend policy, according to analysts at Suntrust Robinson Humphrey.
The Analyst
Ki Bin Kim Of Suntrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Whitestone from Hold to Sell, lowering the REIT’s price target from $12 to $10.
The Thesis
Low 2018 earnings guidance estimates imply a third straight year of funds from operations (FFO) growth decline, putting pressure on dividends, Kim said in a note. (See the analyst’s track record here)
Also putting downward pressure on dividends is the REIT’s high net debt levels.
“The Company may need to sell a significant portion of its assets to reduce leverage, which again would place further pressure on dividend coverage,” the analyst said.
Kim also believes the REIT is overpaying on its G&A expenses, which could be a burden on its overall cash position.
Price Action
At time of publication, shares of Whitestone were trading down 12.4 percent at $10.85
Latest Ratings for WSR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Sell
|May 2017
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Aug 2016
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
