Ciena Benefits From Telecom And Cable Capex Trends, Says MKM Partners

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2018 3:06pm   Comments
Analyst: Ciena Benefits From Carrier Capex Outlook, Improving Competitive Environment
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2017

Strong capex trends among U.S. service providers and strength in the Indian and Chinese telecom markets could drive Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) sales in 2018, according to MKM Partners. 

The Analyst

Michael Genovese of MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating and $28 price target on Ciena shares.

The Thesis

Combined capex in the U.S. telecommunications and cable sectors is expected to grow by 9 percent in 2018, led by Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). This growth is expected to drive orders of communications equipment, Genovese said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)

“We believe there is order strength in the business at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), in the cable market, in the hyperscale DCI space and in parts of Asia, including India," the analyst said. 

Ciena is one of the more well-positioned companies that could capture some upside as the telecom and cable sectors increase capex spending, he said. 

“In this very strong capex environment, we prefer telecom systems names that are directly exposed to service provider spending.”

Price Action

Ciena Corp. shares were up 0.23 percent at $23.74 at the time of publication Tuesday afternoon. 

Related Links:

Altice, T-Mobile, AT&T Would Benefit From Tax Reform, HSBC Says

T Mobile's Layer3 TV Acquisition Is Scaring The Telecom Space

Latest Ratings for CIEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2017PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CIEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Michael Genovese MKM PartnersAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

