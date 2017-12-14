Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altice, T-Mobile, AT&T Would Benefit From Tax Reform, HSBC Says

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 5:16pm   Comments
Share:
Altice, T-Mobile, AT&T Would Benefit From Tax Reform, HSBC Says
Related T
What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You
T Mobile's Layer3 TV Acquisition Is Scaring The Telecom Space
DirecTV begins live broadcasts in 4K HDR (Seeking Alpha)
Related
What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You
ICYMI: T-Mobile Terrorizes Telecom Space, 2017 ASH Recap, Bitcoin Continues To Dominate The News Cycle
FCC overturns net neutrality rules on split vote (Seeking Alpha)

The tax reform bill passed by the U.S. Senate Dec. 2 proposes a reduction of the corporate tax rate from 35 to 20 percent and bonus depreciation rates for years leading up to 2026.

The Analyst

HSBC Global Research's Sunil Rajgopal reiterated a Buy on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), maintaining their price targets at $30 and $70, respectively. Rajgopal reiterated a Hold on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) with a $38 pricet target. 

The Thesis

A corporate tax cut "remains the biggest value driver" for U.S. telemedia stocks, while the effect of bonus depreciation rates is still uncertain, Rajgopal said. (See Rajgopal's track record here.)

The analyst forecasts a 10-percent upside for stocks in the sector and said Altice, T-Mobile US and AT&T are the companies that could benefit the most from tax legislation. 

Pressure from over-the-top companies, competition from other broadband providers, high leverage and low opportunity for M&A are key downside risks for Altice, the analyst said. 

An increase in competition, a dramatic decrease in traditional pay TV business and potential M&A in the sector are the main downside risks for AT&T, Rajgopal said. On the bullish side, an improving regulatory climate, softness in the competitive intensity of the US mobile market and higher-than-expected realization from the sale of international pay TV assets are key upside risks for AT&T, he said. 

For T-Mobile US, Rajgopal sees deteriorating subscriber growth, more active competition and a possible acquisition at an unreasonable price as key downside risks.

Related Links:

T Mobile's Layer3 TV Acquisition Is Scaring The Telecom Space

What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You 

Latest Ratings for T

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017Standpoint ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for T
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: HSBC Global Research Sunil RajgopalAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T + ATUS)

What The FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You
T Mobile's Layer3 TV Acquisition Is Scaring The Telecom Space
Internet Of Things Prospers Globally, Investment Ramps Up
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin's New High, Strong Payroll Numbers, Brexit Update
Streaming Wars: Will Older Powers Retain Their Edge?
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walgreens And AT&T
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on T

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.