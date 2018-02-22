JELD-WEN Is A 'Second Half Story,' Wells Fargo Says In Downgrade Note
Despite being a well-run company with “significant long-term potential," the Charlotte, NC-based window manufacturer JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) may have to wait some time for another catalyst to push the stock in an upward direction, according to Wells Fargo.
The Analyst
Stephen East of Wells Fargo Securities downgraded JELD-WEN shares from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the stock’s target price from $45 to $37.
The Thesis
Given the highly competitive nature of the window industry and its exposure to housing market trends, margins are narrow and JELD-WEN has seen its first-quarter margins fall flat, East said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)
“We believe that ultimately the window business will have to incent more heavily to recapture lost business," the analyst said.
JELD-WEN is also exposed to risks in international markets, including raw materials costs in Europe as well as a housing recession in Australia, East said.
Despite the short-term risks and margin pressure, the company, which went public only one year ago, has promising long-term potential, he said.
“It is likely a second half or later story that requires confidence and patience."
Price Action
At the time of publication, JELD-WEN shares were trading down 3.91 percent at $33.15. The company reported a fourth-quarter earnings miss Wednesday.
Related Links:
Are Baby Boomers Dragging Down The Housing Market?
Real Estate-Focused Mutual Funds On The Rise As Housing Market Continues To Recover
Latest Ratings for JELD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Feb 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for JELD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Stephen East Wells FargoAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.