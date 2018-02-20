Market Overview

ICYMI: MiMedx, Walmart Earnings, Strength In Steels, Bull Calls On PagSeguro
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2018
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

Walmart Woes Drag Down the Dow

The retail sector, as well as the broader market, traded mostly lower Tuesday amid soft results from Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) in Q4. See what the sell-side pros thought of the quarter, in Jayson Derrick’s “2 Of The Street's Top Retail Analysts Discuss Walmart's Disappointing Q4.”

MiMedx Doth Protest Too Much

Just days after defending itself against attacks from short sellers for the umpteenth time, MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) filed an 8-K disclosing an internal investigation into the company’s sales practices. Wayne Duggan reports in “Were The Short Sellers Right? MiMedx Postpones Q4 Report Pending Internal Investigation.”

PagSeguro Is ‘The Brazilian Square’

Several analysts came out bullish on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) as its analyst quiet period expired Tuesday. Comparing it to Square, Inc (NYSE: SQ), both Morgan Stanley and Bank of America’s theses are described in “Morgan Stanley, BofA Positive On PagSeguro, Brazil's 'Square With A Twist'.”

Steel Stocks Surge, Tariffs Ahead?

Following Friday’s news the U.S. Department of Commerce has laid out options for President Trump in response to a Section 232 investigation into steel imports that include potential tariffs, stocks like United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) saw their shares trade strongly.

See what experts think of these new developments, in Wayne Duggan’s “Analysts Break Down The Sec. 232 Steel Investigation.”

