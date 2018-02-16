Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA: Concerns For Kimco Realty In 2018, 2019 Justify Downgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2018 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
BofA: Concerns For Kimco Realty In 2018, 2019 Justify Downgrade
Related KIM
Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates
The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500
Kimco Is A Strong Buy: My 4-Pillar Approach (Seeking Alpha)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) reported fourth-quarter results Thursday. Despite a top-and-bottom-line beat in the report, at least one Wall Street analyst is projecting multiple concerns for the REIT. 

The Analyst

Bank of America's Craig Schmidt downgraded Kimco Realty's stock rating from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $17.50 to $16.50.

The Thesis

Kimco Realty's earnings report showed the company is taking the right steps to improve its portfolio for the long-term, but there are two negative aspects that can't be overlooked, Schmidt said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Kimco expects a weaker same-store net operating income growth in 2018 of 1.25 to 2 percent, below expectations, the analyst said. The midpoint reading of 1.6 percent would represent the lowest growth since the recession and may imply there are "many unknowns" for 2018 and possibly 2019.

The REIT's $300-million share repurchase program announcement is "short-sighted" given the balance sheet's already high leverage, while the free cash flow is needed to fund a large redevelopment program, Schmidt said. 

Price Action

Shares of Kimco Realty were trading higher by more than 2 percent Friday afternoon. 

Related Links:

Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates

The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500

Latest Ratings for KIM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Dec 2017JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KIM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Craig SchmidtAnalyst Color REIT Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KIM)

Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates
The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KIM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.