Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 01, 2018 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates
Related SPG
Will E-Retail Boom Mar Simon Property's Q4 Earnings?
Jim Cramer Weighs In On HP Inc, Simon Property Group And More
If There Could Be Only One (REIT) (Seeking Alpha)

REITs were hammered in Thursday trading and rising interest rates may be to blame.

Rising 10-Year Treasury bond rates are hurting high-yielding REITs, Boenning & Scattergood analyst Floris van Dijkum told Benzinga.

Earlier today, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 2.75 percent for the first time in three years.

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Jim Caron said rising Treasury yields likely won’t threaten the broader stock market, as he sees major buying demand in the 2.9-to-3-percent range.

Van Dijkum said in a note that Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) investors shouldn’t be deterred by yield-related weakness.

“We believe the recent weakness has created an attractive entry point, as the company should still post solid growth in SS NOI and earnings in 2018, boosting NAV per share further,” Dijkum said. Simon Property traded lower by 1.6 percent on Thursday, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLRE) was down 1.2 percent. Boenning & Scattergood has an Outperform rating and $240 target price for Simon.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the hardest-hit REITS in Thursday afternoon trading: 

  • Regency Centers Corp (NYSE: REG) was down 2.85 percent. 
  • Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE: RPAI) was down 3.03 percent. 
  • Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) was down 2.95 percent. 
  • Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) was down 3.57 percent. 
  • Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE: PEI) was down 3.14 percent. 

Related Links:

A New Marijuana Stock Index Debuts Today: These Are The 30 Cannabis Companies In It

What's In The Cards For Aimco This Earnings Season?

Latest Ratings for SPG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017ArgusMaintainsBuy
Sep 2017BMO CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2017ArgusMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color REIT Bonds Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KIM + PEI)

The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.