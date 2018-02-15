Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Few Reasons Stifel Is Bearish On Franklin Street Properties

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2018 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
Related FSP
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2018
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Franklin Street Properties Corp's (FSP) CEO George Carter on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP),a small-cap office real estate investment trust that focuses on high growth and mid sized markets, reported its fourth quarter results on Tuesday and prompted Stifel to downgrade the stock.

The Analyst

Stifel's John Guinee downgraded Franklin Street Properties' stock from Hold to Sell with a price target lowered from $10 to $7.

The Thesis

Despite a more than 10 percent decline in the REIT's stock on Wednesday, a downgrade to Sell is warranted, Guinee said in a note.

  • A dividend cut is not only "likely" but may be "required" by the company's lenders;
  • The company realized "significant value erosion" throughout 2017, which is expected to continue in 2018;
  • Lease economics continue to indicate value erosion at current levels; and
  • Re-leasing costs are moving higher in nearly every office market across the U.S.

Expanding on the potential for a dividend cut, Guinee said that since he began coverage of Franklin Street in 2009, the company's FFO/share ranged from 84 cents to $1.12 and averaged 99 cents per share. The dividend payout remained consistent at 76 cents per share but in 2009 the share price was $13.21 and the leverage was 14 percent. As such, the combination of increased leverage and late cycle fundamentals are now "difficult to overcome" and a more appropriate dividend payout today would be 50 cents per share.

Price Action

Shares of Franklin Street Properties hit a new 52-week low of $8.05 Thursday and closed at $8.53.

Related Links:

Foreign Real Estate ETF Dodges Rising US Interest Rates

Analyst: REITs Falling On Rising Treasury Bond Rates

Latest Ratings for FSP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018B. RileyDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2018Stifel NicolausDowngradesHoldSell
Sep 2017Janney CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FSP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: commercial real estate John Guinee StifelAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Real Estate

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2018
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FSP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.