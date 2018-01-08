Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)'s stock has gained nearly 20 percent over the past five trading sessions, mostly due to the discovery of a security flaw in rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)'s processors.

As a technology CEO, the top priority is security, much like how safety is the top priority for an auto executive, Su said in a CNBC interview. The entire technology industry is taking the latest round of security flaws, dubbed Meltdown and Spectre, very seriously, Su said.

Meltdown does not affect AMD's architecture due to the way AMD set up the architecture, the executive said. But on the other hand, Spectre is a "little broader" in its reach and does affect AMD's processors. Operating system vendors are working on mitigation —a "strong solution," Su said.

"To be fair, I think it is very application-dependent and very processor-dependent," she said. "And so I do believe there are good mitigations in place. I do believe there [are] some workloads that you might see — larger performance variants. But on this particular Spectre we feel the performance [impact] will be small."

