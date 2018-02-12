Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WWE Is Still A Heavyweight; KeyBanc Upgrades Stock Ahead Of TV Renewal Cycle
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2018 9:58am   Comments
Share:
WWE Is Still A Heavyweight; KeyBanc Upgrades Stock Ahead Of TV Renewal Cycle
Related WWE
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Increasing TV Rights And Network Profitability Provide WWE's Stock Room To Rouse Higher (Seeking Alpha)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock has been on a tear in the past year, and the company may face difficulties in expanding its WWE Network subscriber count in the future. However, one analyst says investors shouldn’t be scared to take a chance on WWE stock.

The Analyst

KeyBanc analyst Evan Wingren upgraded WWE from Sector Weight to Overweight and set a $43 price target for the stock.

The Thesis

WWE’s TV renewal cycle could be a major positive catalyst for the stock, according to Wingren. KeyBanc estimates WWE’s 2020 revenue will be $936 million and OIBDA will be $255 million. Those new projections include a 30 percent increase in television revenue following major renewals in the next couple of years. Wingren estimates WWE’s revenue per TV hour for "Raw" and "Smackdown" will increase from about $1.2 million in 2019 to about $1.5 million in 2020.

WWE Network subscriber growth has slowed significantly from around 25 percent in Q3 2016 to only 3 percent in Q1 of 2018. However, Wingren says the fundamentals of the WWE brand have improved and the global demand for video, social and gaming content could really help the company’s bottom line.

WrestleMania in April could, as always, be a near-term catalyst for the stock.

“More importantly, WWE expects to announce the results of its U.S. TV renewal between May and September 2018, which, when announced, will likely be extrapolated for other expiring TV contracts given its importance,” Wingren wrote.

Price Action

WWE stock is up 70.9 percent in the past six months. The stock traded higher by 2.7 percent to $35.81 Monday morning.

Related Links:

Hulking Up? Morgan Stanley Thinks WWE's Stock Isn't Ready To Tap Out Just Yet 

The XFL Is Coming Back: Vince McMahon Promises 'Fan-Centric, Innovative Experience'

Image credit: Miguel Discart, Flickr

Latest Ratings for WWE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2018Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WWE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Evan Wingren KeyBanc WrestleManiaAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WWE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2018
Podcast: An In-Depth Look At The Business Of XFL 2020
Hulking Up? Morgan Stanley Thinks WWE's Stock Isn't Ready To Tap Out Just Yet
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WWE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.