VF Corp (NYSE: VFC)’s bundling frigid fans at the Pyeongchang Olympics, and the outfitter scored a win of its own Monday.

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jim Duffy upgraded VF Corp to Buy and raised his price target from $78 to $91.

The 14-percent upside reflects strength in U.S. wholesale, Europe and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as environmental factors and modest growth in the forex market, Duffy said.

“While our estimates are ahead of consensus, we believe a number of our fiscal 2019 model inputs are conservative,” Duffy said, anticipating a price target increase during the year.

“Channel inventories are healthy exiting holiday, U.S. consumer sentiment and discretionary spending power are benefiting from tax reform and FX has emerged as a meaningful tailwind," the analyst said.

Strength in the Vans segment coupled with purchases of Williamson Dickie and Icebreaker set the firm ahead of schedule on its five-year, 5-7-percent compound annual growth objective.

Reinvestments in the brands are seen to temper immediate upside but ultimately build long-term momentum, Duffy said.

VF Corp. reports fourth-quarter earnings before the open Friday, Feb. 16.

At the time of publication, shares were trading up 2.04 percent at $80.91.

