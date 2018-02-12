Stifel Upgrades Vans, Timberland Owner VF Corp. Before Q4 Report
VF Corp (NYSE: VFC)’s bundling frigid fans at the Pyeongchang Olympics, and the outfitter scored a win of its own Monday.
The Rating
Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jim Duffy upgraded VF Corp to Buy and raised his price target from $78 to $91.
The Thesis
The 14-percent upside reflects strength in U.S. wholesale, Europe and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as environmental factors and modest growth in the forex market, Duffy said.
“While our estimates are ahead of consensus, we believe a number of our fiscal 2019 model inputs are conservative,” Duffy said, anticipating a price target increase during the year.
“Channel inventories are healthy exiting holiday, U.S. consumer sentiment and discretionary spending power are benefiting from tax reform and FX has emerged as a meaningful tailwind," the analyst said.
Strength in the Vans segment coupled with purchases of Williamson Dickie and Icebreaker set the firm ahead of schedule on its five-year, 5-7-percent compound annual growth objective.
Reinvestments in the brands are seen to temper immediate upside but ultimately build long-term momentum, Duffy said.
VF Corp. reports fourth-quarter earnings before the open Friday, Feb. 16.
Price Action
At the time of publication, shares were trading up 2.04 percent at $80.91.
Latest Ratings for VFC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|PiperJaffray
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Feb 2018
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
