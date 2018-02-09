Market Overview

T-Mobile Expansion In Untapped Markets Likely To Generate 'Significant' Cash Flow, Analyst Says

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2018 5:10pm   Comments
The continued deployment of low-band spectrum combined with the continuing expansion of retail stores will increase T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s market presence and pave the way for strong revenue generation, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Ric Prentiss of Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile from Market Outperform to Strong Buy and reiterated a $76 price target.

The Thesis

T-Mobile undertook heavy expansion efforts in 2017, opening 1,500 T-Mobile-branded stores and 1,300 MetroPCS-branded stores, Prentiss said in a Friday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)

Many of the stores were in legacy markets, and the company is now continuing expansion efforts into "greenfield" markets, indicating a growing retail presence, Prentiss said. This expansion into new markets  is likely to result in significant cash flow generation, he said. 

Price Action

T-Mobile shares closed Friday up 0.54 percent at $59.20.

Photo by Mtaylor848/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for TMUS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
Feb 2018Raymond JamesUpgradesOutperformStrong Buy
Dec 2017MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TMUS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

