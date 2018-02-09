The continued deployment of low-band spectrum combined with the continuing expansion of retail stores will increase T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s market presence and pave the way for strong revenue generation, according to Raymond James.

Ric Prentiss of Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile from Market Outperform to Strong Buy and reiterated a $76 price target.

T-Mobile undertook heavy expansion efforts in 2017, opening 1,500 T-Mobile-branded stores and 1,300 MetroPCS-branded stores, Prentiss said in a Friday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)

Many of the stores were in legacy markets, and the company is now continuing expansion efforts into "greenfield" markets, indicating a growing retail presence, Prentiss said. This expansion into new markets is likely to result in significant cash flow generation, he said.

T-Mobile shares closed Friday up 0.54 percent at $59.20.

