Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

As Cisco Moves To A Subscription-Based Model, Goldman Sachs Initiates With A Buy
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2018 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
As Cisco Moves To A Subscription-Based Model, Goldman Sachs Initiates With A Buy
Related CSCO
Twitter Earnings Preview: Revenue And User Growth In Focus
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2017
Cisco, Arista rising after bullish initiations at Goldman Sachs (Seeking Alpha)

This year is a turning point for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) as it works to grow revenues and gross profits during a transition to a disaggregated model for hardware and software in campus switching, according to Goldman Sachs. 

The Analyst

Goldman analyst Rod Hall initiated coverage of Cisco Systems with a Buy rating and a $48 price target. 

The Thesis

Street gross margin assumptions for Cisco are low, while a revenue slowdown from the deferral of more revenue has already been discounted in the shares, Hall said in a Tuesday note. 

Goldman projects 5-percent-plus underlying revenue growth in 2019 and 2020, with margins likely to remain stable in 2018 as the mix shifts toward software and services revenues and then expands, the analyst said. 

"Cisco has made significant progress in its push to move its product offerings to a subscription-based model," Hall said. 

Goldman raised its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates for Cisco by 5 percent and 12 percent, respectively, incorporating the firm's best estimate of the positive impact from U.S. tax legislation. 

Given Goldman's expectation that operating expenditure will revert from a bottom in 2017 toward historical levels, Hall said its opex estimate of 33 percent is conservative.

"Management's ability to restrain opex growth (consistent with consensus view) could lead to more earnings expansion than we currently forecast," Hall said. 

Goldman sees the potential for further multiple expansion driven by improving revenue visibility and inflection in Cisco's revenue and margin trajectory.

The Price Action

Cisco shares are up about 30 percent over the past year.

The stock was up 0.85 percent at $40.51 Wednesday afternoon. 

Related Links:

Previewing Cisco's Q4 Results: Deutsche Bank Is Bullish Into 2018

11 Dividend Growth Stocks To Watch In 2018

Latest Ratings for CSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2018Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold
Jan 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs IT Rod HallAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO)

Twitter Earnings Preview: Revenue And User Growth In Focus
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2017
Kevin O'Leary Asks: Are Sustainable Investments Good Investments?
Barron's Picks And Pans: General Motors, Spirit Airlines And More
The BLCN Blockchain ETF Hits $100 Million Milestone
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CSCO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.